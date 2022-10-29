Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council
Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council

Published on Oct 29, 2022 05:48 AM IST
  Breaking news October 29, 2022 live updates:
ByHT News Desk

    Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council

    Twitter Inc. will form a content-moderation council that includes “widely diverse viewpoints,” and big decisions on content and account reinstatements are on hold until the group is convened, new owner Elon Musk said, addressing speculation that he might restore banned users to the social network immediately. Read more

