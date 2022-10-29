Live
LIVE: Elon Musk says Twitter will create content moderation council
Published on Oct 29, 2022 05:48 AM IST
Twitter Inc. will form a content-moderation council that includes “widely diverse viewpoints,” and big decisions on content and account reinstatements are on hold until the group is convened, new owner Elon Musk said, addressing speculation that he might restore banned users to the social network immediately. Read more
