Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: Over 100 dead in Morbi cable bridge collapse, rescue ops on
Live

Breaking news: Over 100 dead in Morbi cable bridge collapse, rescue ops on

india news
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Breaking news October 31, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 31 Oct 2022 07:05 AM

    Modi writes to South Korean Prez, expresses deep anguish over Seoul stampede

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives during a stampede at a Halloween event in South Korea's Seoul on Saturday night.

  • Mon, 31 Oct 2022 06:21 AM

    Over 100 dead in Morbi cable bridge collapse, rescue ops on

    More than 100 people have died after a bridge collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat on Sunday, news agency ANI reported early Monday. 

  • Mon, 31 Oct 2022 06:17 AM

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil's presidential poll

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be the new President of Brazil after he defeated Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential election. 

  • Mon, 31 Oct 2022 05:53 AM

    Morbi cable bridge collapse toll climbs to 68, says Gujarat minister 

    Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi said early Monday that the death toll due to Morbi cable bridge collapse has climbed to 68, adding that rescue operations are on. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.