NCP chief Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Mumbai after his health deteriorates

Updated on Oct 31, 2022 01:49 PM IST

According to the NCP, Pawar will likely be discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday.

File photo of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated. According to the NCP, Pawar will likely be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

“After that (being discharged), he will participate in party camps that will be held in Shirdi on November 4-5,” the NCP added.

Sharad Pawar was previously hospitalised on April 11 last year when he was scheduled to undergo gallbladder surgery the next day. The NCP chief was diagnosed with stones in the gallbladder.

And on March 30, 2021, Pawar had undergone an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that slipped into his bile duct, Hindustan Times earlier reported.

Apart from participating in his party's camps in Shirdi, Sharad Pawar will also take part in the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on November 8, a day after it enters Maharashtra through Nanded.

Earlier, Pawar said that Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat met and extended to him the invitation to be part of the yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi.

The NCP chief said that Congress' nationwide initiative is aimed at removing hatred and bringing unity in society. “NCP and other political parties will also join ranks with the Congress initiative in the state wherever possible,” he said on October 23.

Topics
