Breaking news: Over 100 dead in Morbi cable bridge collapse, rescue ops on

Updated on Oct 31, 2022 07:05 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  • Oct 31, 2022 07:05 AM IST

    Modi writes to South Korean Prez, expresses deep anguish over Seoul stampede

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives during a stampede at a Halloween event in South Korea's Seoul on Saturday night.

  • Oct 31, 2022 06:21 AM IST

    Over 100 dead in Morbi cable bridge collapse, rescue ops on

    More than 100 people have died after a bridge collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat on Sunday, news agency ANI reported early Monday. 

  • Oct 31, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil's presidential poll

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be the new President of Brazil after he defeated Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential election. 

  • Oct 31, 2022 05:53 AM IST

    Morbi cable bridge collapse toll climbs to 68, says Gujarat minister 

    Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi said early Monday that the death toll due to Morbi cable bridge collapse has climbed to 68, adding that rescue operations are on. 

Rescue ops continue overnight as Gujarat bridge collapse kills over 100| Top 10

Updated on Oct 31, 2022 06:50 AM IST

Morbi bridge collapse: The bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening.

Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)

Ex-ISRO chief K Sivan among 67 to get Rajyotsava Award

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:41 AM IST

Following the tradition of awarding Rajyotsava Award every year to eminent persons who have rendered significant service in various fields, the government announcing the list of winners said, it has decided to honour the dignitaries as the state celebrates 67th Kannada Rajyotsava this year.

Transparency key in jobs: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The time has come for youth of Jammu & Kashmir to scale new heights and build a better future by taking advantage of fresh opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he virtually addressed a Rozgar Mela (employment fair) in the Union territory in which 3,000 people were recruited for public-sector jobs

40 Pak-based militants killed this year by forces: DGP Dilbag Singh

Updated on Oct 31, 2022 05:06 AM IST

DGP Dilbag Singh said that the structure of most of the militant outfits, working in the valley, has been destroyed.

MHA seeks action against money lending apps

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The lenders use confidential personal data like contacts, location, photos and videos to blackmail and harass borrowers, the MHA letter said, seen by HT

Investigation has revealed this organised cybercrime is executed using disposable emails, virtual numbers, mule accounts, shell companies, payment aggregators, API services (account validation, document verification), cloud hosting, cryptocurrency, etc, the MHA said
Investigation has revealed this organised cybercrime is executed using disposable emails, virtual numbers, mule accounts, shell companies, payment aggregators, API services (account validation, document verification), cloud hosting, cryptocurrency, etc, the MHA said (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

HC annuls Muslim girl’s marriage, says Pocso overrides personal law

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Hearing a bail plea of a man who married a minor Muslim girl, the high court bench of Justice Rajendra Badamikar rejected the argument that a minor Muslim girl’s marriage upon attaining puberty, or 15 years of age, will not contravene The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The Karnataka high court rejected the argument that a minor Muslim girl's marriage upon attaining puberty, or 15 years of age, will not contravene The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.
The Karnataka high court rejected the argument that a minor Muslim girl’s marriage upon attaining puberty, or 15 years of age, will not contravene The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. (PTI)

Bommai orders probe into inspector’s death over allegations of corruption

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Sunday, Bommai said that he has already asked the DGP “to probe the death of inspector Nandeesh...from all angles” .

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Security beefed up in Belagavi ahead of Shiv Sena protest

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The district administration has pressed heavy police force to prevent the entry of the Shiva Sena activists not only on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway and the state border at Shinnolli but also near other village roads which link to Belagavi.

The police have given a conditional permission to Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti for its bike rally and public meeting in Belagavi south on October 31 night, prior to Rajyostava.
The police have given a conditional permission to Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti for its bike rally and public meeting in Belagavi south on October 31 night, prior to Rajyostava. (HT File Photo)

KCR accuses BJP of trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs and topple govt

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Responding to Rao’s charges, senior BJP leader and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said the legislators were not worth ₹100 crore and asserted that his party had no intention of toppling the TRS government

Addressing a rally at bypoll-bound Munugode assembly segment, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that 'brokers' from Delhi offered the sitting legislators ₹100 crore each
Addressing a rally at bypoll-bound Munugode assembly segment, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered the sitting legislators 100 crore each (ANI)

‘Implementing law laid down by SC’: Kerala guv on action against Vcs

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The governor further said that where he does not have the power to intervene when he sees something which in his view is against the interests of the people of Kerala, he will bring the same to the attention of the public who can then decide what to do.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday defended his action against vice chancellors of 11 universities in the state.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday defended his action against vice chancellors of 11 universities in the state. (PTI)

Rahul sprints with children, others try to catch up during Bharat Jodo Yatra in T’gana

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The yatra will cover 19 assembly and 7 parliamentary constituencies in poll-bound Telangana, spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7. The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with children the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. (ANI )
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with children the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. (ANI )

Leaders pay tributes to TN freedom fighter

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:32 AM IST

“I bow to the great Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of his Guru Pooja. I also recall his outstanding contribution to our nation, particularly in furthering social empowerment, farmer welfare and removing poverty. His ideals will always inspire us,” Modi tweeted

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam pays tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary, in Madurai on Sunday.
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam pays tribute to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary, in Madurai on Sunday. (PTI)

Kerala health minister condemns attack on doctor

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officer’s Association strongly condemned the incident and said a protest will be organised in front of the hospital on Monday. KGMOA said the doctor was assaulted without any provocation and sought protection for the doctors and hospitals

Kerala health minister Veena George on Sunday condemned the attack on a doctor of the general hospital in Thiruvananthapuram by a patient and said it was unacceptable.
Kerala health minister Veena George on Sunday condemned the attack on a doctor of the general hospital in Thiruvananthapuram by a patient and said it was unacceptable. (HT Archives)

Pothole claims another life, 24-year-old biker killed in B’luru

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:28 AM IST

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Harshad, 24, a student from Kerala who was studying at a private college in the city.

The pillion rider and the car driver were also injured in the accident and their condition is said to be serious, said police.
The pillion rider and the car driver were also injured in the accident and their condition is said to be serious, said police. (ANI)
