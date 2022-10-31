Breaking news: Over 100 dead in Morbi cable bridge collapse, rescue ops on
Oct 31, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Modi writes to South Korean Prez, expresses deep anguish over Seoul stampede
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives during a stampede at a Halloween event in South Korea's Seoul on Saturday night.
Oct 31, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Over 100 dead in Morbi cable bridge collapse, rescue ops on
More than 100 people have died after a bridge collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat on Sunday, news agency ANI reported early Monday.
Oct 31, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins Brazil's presidential poll
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be the new President of Brazil after he defeated Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential election.
Oct 31, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Morbi cable bridge collapse toll climbs to 68, says Gujarat minister
Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi said early Monday that the death toll due to Morbi cable bridge collapse has climbed to 68, adding that rescue operations are on.