Breaking Live: In Jharkhand, four members of a family tortured on suspicion of practising witchcraft

In Jharkhand, four members of a family tortured on suspicion of practising witchcraft
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 07:22 AM
J-K: Pakistan terrorist linked with JeM killed in Kulgam encounter
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 06:45 AM
NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test. Video
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 06:12 AM
Jharkhand: Four members of a family tortured on suspicion of practising witchcraft
Four members of a family, including 3 women, were forced to consume human excreta after they were tortured with a hot iron rod in Aswari village in Sariyahat PS area of Dumka dist over allegation that they practised witchcraft, reported news agency ANI quoting NK Singh, Inspector, Saraiyahat PS.
