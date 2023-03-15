Live
LIVE: South Korea to lift mask mandate on public transport
Mar 15, 2023
Wed, 15 Mar 2023 06:00 AM
South Korea to lift mask mandate on public transport
South Korea will lift the mask mandate on public transport on Monday of next week, reported Reuters. The country lifted a wider indoor mask mandate earlier this year, excluding hospitals and public transit.
