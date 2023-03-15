Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: South Korea to lift mask mandate on public transport
LIVE: South Korea to lift mask mandate on public transport

Updated on Mar 15, 2023 06:00 AM IST

Breaking news, March 15, 2023 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour

ByHT News Desk

  • Wed, 15 Mar 2023 06:00 AM

    South Korea to lift mask mandate on public transport

    South Korea will lift the mask mandate on public transport on Monday of next week, reported Reuters. The country lifted a wider indoor mask mandate earlier this year, excluding hospitals and public transit.

