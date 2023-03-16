LIVE: US demands TikTok to sell its stakes or face ban
-
Thu, 16 Mar 2023 05:29 AM
Two Florida men convicted for storming into Capitol building during insurrection
Two Florida men were convicted Wednesday of storming the US Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. (AFP)
-
Thu, 16 Mar 2023 05:27 AM
Police makes another arrest in Rajasthan exam paper leak case
A 26-year-old woman from Barmer arrested by the Special Operations Group, takes the total arrests in the case to 105.
-
Thu, 16 Mar 2023 05:24 AM
New Zealand on verge of recession as its economy declines
New Zealand’s economy contracted by more than expected in the final three months of 2022, putting the nation on the brink of recession and sending the currency lower.
Gross domestic product fell 0.6% from the third quarter, when it gained a revised 1.7%, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists forecast a 0.2% drop. From a year ago, the economy expanded 2.2%, compared to the median estimate of 3.3% growth. (Bloomberg)
-
Thu, 16 Mar 2023 05:19 AM
US demands TikTok's Chinese owners to sell its stakes or face ban
The US has told the Chinese owners of the video-sharing app TikTok that they must sell their shares or risk the app being banned in the US, people familiar with the matter said.
The Treasury Department is leading the discussion though the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, or Cfius, and made the demand to Tiktok’s owner, ByteDance Ltd., recently, the people said. They asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. (AFP)