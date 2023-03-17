Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: Microsoft to reinvent Office applications with artificial intelligence
Live

LIVE: Microsoft to reinvent Office applications with artificial intelligence

india news
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 05:38 AM IST

Breaking news, March 17, 2023 updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 17 Mar 2023 05:36 AM

    Microsoft announces reinventing Office apps with artificial intelligence

    Microsoft is reinventing its Power Platform's software development, including Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, with AI-powered no-code development and adding new features like Copilot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.