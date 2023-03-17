Live
LIVE: Microsoft to reinvent Office applications with artificial intelligence
Mar 17, 2023
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Microsoft announces reinventing Office apps with artificial intelligence
Microsoft is reinventing its Power Platform's software development, including Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Word, with AI-powered no-code development and adding new features like Copilot.
