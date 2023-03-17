Home / World News / ICC's arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for Ukraine war crimes ‘void’: Kremlin

ICC's arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for Ukraine war crimes ‘void’: Kremlin

AFP | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Mar 17, 2023 11:02 PM IST

Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Friday that the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin was legally "void" since Moscow does not recognise the Hague-based court's jurisdiction.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AP)

"Russia, just like a number of different countries, does not recognise the jurisdiction of this court and so from a legal point of view, the decisions of this court are void," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia is not a member of the ICC.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the decisions of the ICC "have no meaning" for Russia.

"Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it," she said on Telegram.

Also Read: What is ICC, which issued arrest warrant against Putin for Ukraine war crimes?

"Russia does not cooperate with this body and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the international court will be legally void as far as we are concerned," Zakharova said, without referring to Putin by name.

Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev also took to Twitter, likening the warrant to toilet paper.

The ICC announced earlier Friday it had issued an arrest warrant against Putin for the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

It had also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, on similar charges.

"There have been sanctions against me from all countries, even Japan, and now an arrest warrant...," Lvova-Belova was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA Novosti. "But we will continue our work."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out