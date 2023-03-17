Home / World News / ICC issues arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for Ukraine war crimes

ICC issues arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin for Ukraine war crimes

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Mar 17, 2023 09:01 PM IST

The ICC has issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour.

The ICC issued the warrant for Putin's arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine: UN

Earlier this week Reuters reported that the court was expected to issue warrants, the first in its investigation into the Ukraine conflict.

Separately the court issued warrants for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges.

