4 women among 6 killed in massive fire at Secunderabad multi-storey commercial complex

At least six people, including four women, were killed in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad on Thursday evening. The fire broke out at Swapnalok Complex around 8pm. Rescue teams at Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad on Thursday night.(ANI)

The deceased have been identified as Shiva, Prashant, Pramila, Shravani, Vennela, and Triveni, The Quint reported, adding that their last names were not identified yet.

A senior police officer said inhaling smoke could be the reason for the cause of death. However, the exact reason would be known after investigation, news agency PTI reported.

A preliminary investigation suggested short-circuit to be the reason behind the blaze.

“We have information that six persons have died,” the officer said, adding the fire has been brought under control.

As many as 12 people were admitted to different hospitals and six of them died during treatment at one of the hospitals, while the rest were still undergoing treatment, PTI added.

Reports suggest that the victims belonged to Warangal and Khammam districts of Telangana. They were employed at a marketing company which had an office in the complex.

Over 10 fire fighting vehicles, including four fire engines, were pressed into service to douse the blaze as huge flames leapt out from one of the floors of the eight-storey building earlier.

Another official supervising the rescue operation told PTI that till midnight, there was still a lot of smoke coming out of the building and it will take some time for it to subside.

Rescue officials were scouring the area to look for anyone still trapped inside.

‘Likely to have inhaled Carbon Monoxide’

Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, told The Quint while there were burn injuries on the deceased, all seem to have died of inhalation injuries or burns. “They seem to have inhaled Carbon Monoxide and other poisonous gases which emanated from the fire,” Rao said.

3 killed in fire at commercial building in January

Three people were killed in a major fire in a five-storey commercial building in Secunderabad this January. The building was subsequently demolished.

(With inputs from PTI)

