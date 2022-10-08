Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR

Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:34 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Sat, 08 Oct 2022 06:33 AM

    IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR

    Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by 3 per kg to 78.61 per Kg. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to 81.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost 86.94 per Kg.

  • Sat, 08 Oct 2022 06:32 AM

    Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Mumbai

    Maharashtra: Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall.

