BREAKING: IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Sat, 08 Oct 2022 06:33 AM
IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by ₹3 per kg to ₹78.61 per Kg. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹81.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹86.94 per Kg.
Sat, 08 Oct 2022 06:32 AM
Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Mumbai
Maharashtra: Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall.
