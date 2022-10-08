Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 12th floor of residential building in Chembur

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, a civic official said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured and a fire-fighting operation was underway, he said.

A level 2 fire was reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station. The fire was reported around 2:45pm at the building called Rail View Housing Society. The cause of the fire was not known yet and the Mumbai Fire Brigade has mobilised various firefighting vehicles to the spot.

Mumbai | Fire broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area. Fire tenders on spot.



The fire has been declared level 2. No loss of life has been reported yet: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/HBZ9uVXJpc — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Rescue operation to evacuate people from the building was underway. There were no injuries reported till 3:30pm. More information on this is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail