Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 12th floor of residential building in Chembur

Updated on Oct 08, 2022 04:04 PM IST

A level 2 fire was reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station. The fire was reported around 2:45pm at the building called Rail View Housing Society.

A fire broke out in a residential building in the New Tilak Nagar area in Mumbai. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, a civic official said. There were no reports of anyone getting injured and a fire-fighting operation was underway, he said.

A level 2 fire was reported in the New Tilak Nagar area, near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station. The fire was reported around 2:45pm at the building called Rail View Housing Society. The cause of the fire was not known yet and the Mumbai Fire Brigade has mobilised various firefighting vehicles to the spot.

Rescue operation to evacuate people from the building was underway. There were no injuries reported till 3:30pm. More information on this is awaited.

