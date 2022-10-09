Live
LIVE: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Breaking news October 09, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 06:19 AM
PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera, a village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat as India's first solar-powered village on Sunday. According to the Gujarat government, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the village houses, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers.
Topics