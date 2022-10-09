Home / India News / UP: Schools in Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, other cities shut on Monday due to heavy rain

UP: Schools in Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, other cities shut on Monday due to heavy rain

Updated on Oct 09, 2022 11:29 PM IST

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have faced waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall with farmers also facing damage to crops.

The Aligarh, Mathura and Etah district administrations ordered for closure of schools for two days on Monday and Tuesday.(File photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

All schools in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad and Kanpur will remain shut on Monday owing to a warning of heavy rain issued by the weather department for October 10, orders by district administrations on Sunday said.

Aligarh district magistrate Indra Veer Singh announced the decision, which covers all schools affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), through a statement.

In Kanpur, schools up to class 12 will remain closed on Monday, said DM Vishakh G Iyer in an order, while all schools will be shut on Monday in Mainpuri, and Monday and Thursday for Firozabad.

“All schools in the state capital (Lucknow), up to class 12 will remain closed on Monday (October 10) due to Sunday night rain and a possibility of waterlogging. The order is applicable for all government, and private schools of all the boards,” said Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

The Aligarh, Mathura and Etah district administrations also ordered for closure of schools for two days on Monday and Tuesday.

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have faced waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall with farmers also facing damage to crops. Many houses and shops were inundated with water causing trouble for the residents.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rains in the district on Sunday. The weather department also warned about thunderstorms and possible lightning events with the rains. The mercury is also dropping due to the rains signalling the arrival of winter.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

lucknow noida kanpur rainfall
