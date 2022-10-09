Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Highest in a decade': Private weather agency on 24-hour Delhi rain in October

Published on Oct 09, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Delhi rain: Even though it was a weekend, many parts in the city saw traffic snarls as roads were water-logged.

New Delhi, India - Oct. 8, 2022: Commuters out in the rain at the DTC Mehrauli Bus Terminal in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)
BySwati Bhasin

Delhi has been witnessing relentless downpour since Saturday with several parts in the city waterlogged and many key routes witnessing slow movement of traffic. While it’s not usual for the national capital to receive heavy rain in the month of October, the showers have brought much relief with the air quality improving. October also happens to be the month when the air quality starts dipping with the onset of winters - partly blamed on the farm fires.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Sunday, Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, a private weather agency, said that the downpour in the last 24 hours led to a new record - it was the highest the city has seen at the Safdarjung observatory in October over the last decade.

“74 mm 24 hour rain over Delhi Safdarjung is highest during the last decade. patchy rain may continue for next two day(s). But with reduced intensity. Record is of 172.7 mm on Oct 01 in 1954,” he wrote in a tweet.

The national capital also saw the temperature dropping by over 10 degrees due to the rain since Saturday. The intensity is likely to decrease by Monday, which would be a respite for office goers and commuters.

Not just Delhi, but the cities nearby - including Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida - have been experiencing heavy showers.

In the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh, as per the IMD (India Meteorological Department), Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Sambhal, Chandausi, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Narora, Sahaswan, Badayun, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Hathras, Mathura, and Etah have been affected.

In Maharashtra, a yellow rain alert - an indication of weather worsening - has been sounded in many parts,

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

