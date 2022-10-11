Live
LIVE: Biden condemns 'utter brutality' of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Breaking news October 11, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 06:11 AM
Biden condemns 'utter brutality' of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
US President Joe Biden condemned the “utter brutality” of Russia’s missile barrage at civilian targets in Ukraine - a significant escalation of a conflict now in its eighth month.
Topics