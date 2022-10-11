Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Biden condemns 'utter brutality' of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine
Live

LIVE: Biden condemns 'utter brutality' of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Breaking news October 11, 2022, live updates:
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 11 Oct 2022 06:11 AM

    Biden condemns 'utter brutality' of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden condemned the “utter brutality” of Russia’s missile barrage at civilian targets in Ukraine - a significant escalation of a conflict now in its eighth month.

