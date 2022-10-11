2020 Palghar lynching: Ready to transfer case to CBI, Maharashtra government tells SC

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has no objection to handing over the 2020 Palghar lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Two Hindu seers were lynched by a frenzied mob in April 2020 in Maharashtra's Palghar that had triggered a massive outrage against the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

In an affidavit, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government said that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.

Two sadhus — Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, and Sushilgiri Maharaj, 35, — and their driver Nilesh Telgade, 30, were lynched by a mob at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140km north of Mumbai, on April 16, 2020. They were attacked amid rumours that child lifters were in the area during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As many as 18 police officers were punished after a departmental inquiry was initiated into the matter. One assistant police inspector was sacked, while another assistant police sub-inspector and a driver were compulsorily retired.

In all, three FIRs related to murder, armed rioting and other charges were registered in connection with the incident.

A Thane sessions court had granted bail to 89 accused in the matter in January last year.

