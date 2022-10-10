CBI makes another arrest in Delhi excise policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made another arrest in the Delhi excise policy case amid deepening probe. This is the third arrest in the liquor policy case in which Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

“(The) CBI has arrested Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing, and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court,” a statement read. “Investigation is continuing,” it added.

The first arrest in the case - the investigation for which was recommended by Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in July - was made about two weeks ago when businessman Vijay Nair, former CEO of Mumbai-based event management company ‘Only Much Louder’, was arrested.

Days after that, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sameer Mahendru, managing director of Jor Bagh-based liquor distributor Indospirit Group in its money laundering probe.

