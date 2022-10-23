Live
BREAKING: PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali today
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 07:43 AM
Delhi's overall air quality falls in 'poor' category
Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'Poor' category with Air Quality Index at 266 today, as per SAFAR India air quality service.
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 06:32 AM
PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali today
On the eve of Deepavali today, PM Modi will visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. PM will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He'll perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram: PMO
