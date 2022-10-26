Live
LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 07:53 AM
Cyclone Sitrang: Over 1000 people affected in Assam
The situation in Assam continues to remain grim as nearly 1100 people of 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'.
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 06:55 AM
Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today
Newly-elected Mallikarjun Kharge is set to take charge of Congress president today.
