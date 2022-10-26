Kejriwal's appeal to PM Modi: ‘Put Lakshmi-Ganesha photo on currency notes'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to put up the photo of Lord Ganesha and goddess Lakshmi on fresh currency notes in a bid to "get the economy back on track”.

Lamenting the fact that the Indian economy was not in a good shape, Kejriwal told a press briefing that "we need a lot of efforts to get our economy back on track, but along with that we also need blessings of our gods and goddesses."

"On Indian currency notes...on one side there is the picture of Gandhi Ji...it should remain as it is...if we put a photo of Ganesha Ji and Lakshmi Ji on the other side, the entire country will get their blessings."

Citing the example of Indonesia, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take similar steps in India.

“Indonesia is a Muslim country. There are 85% Muslims and only 2% Hindus but there is a picture of Shri Ganesh Ji on the currency,” he said.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister that the pictures of Mata Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh Ji should be put on the newly printed notes also.”

केंद्र सरकार से Appeal है



गांधी जी के साथ Currency पर लक्ष्मी जी और गणेश जी की तस्वीर हो, देश की बिगड़ती अर्थ व्यवस्था को आशीर्वाद मिलेगा—कई कदम उठाने चाहिए, उसमें से ये भी एक है।



दिवाली पर हम सबने समृद्धि के लिए लक्ष्मी जी और विघ्नहर्ता गणेश जी की पूजा की।



—CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/KGwmmTuniR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 26, 2022

While Lord Ganesha is widely regarded as remover of obstacles and thought to bring good luck, Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, beauty, fertility and prosperity.

“I will write to the Centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it... we need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country,” the Aam Aadmi Party chief said.

He also said the AAP was fully prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and stressed that the people of the national capital would reject the BJP.

Echoing Kejriwal's demand, Sisodia tweeted, "Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are symbols of prosperity. With their blessings, the country will prosper and move forward and become Number 1. Putting a picture of Mahatma Gandhi as well as Mother Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on Indian currency will prove to be auspicious for the whole country."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON