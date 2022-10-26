Home / World News / On day 1 as UK PM, Sunak faces Oppn in Parl, meets cabinet: 'Time to deliver'

On day 1 as UK PM, Sunak faces Oppn in Parl, meets cabinet: 'Time to deliver'

Updated on Oct 26, 2022

UK PM Rishi Sunak said he is confident that his government can rise to challenge that lay before the cabinet and deliver for the country.

Video grab of UK PM Rishi Sunak addressing Parliament on Wednesday.(AFP)
Rishi Sunak, Britain's newly elected Prime Minister, on Wednesday said he is confident that his government can rise to challenge that lay before the cabinet and deliver for the whole United Kingdom. He said now is the time to get to work and earn the trust of the British people.

“This morning I set out to Cabinet the enormous task we face, and why I am confident that this government can rise to the challenge and deliver for the whole United Kingdom,” he wrote in a tweet.

Sunak held his first Cabinet meeting earlier in the day with his new team before facing the opposition in Parliament, also a first as Britain's PM, as he sought to provide assurances that his new government would offer economic stability and continuity after his predecessor Liz Truss’ tax plans triggered an upheaval in the market.

Also read | Why Suella Braverman? Sunak defends pick whose India remarks sparked row

A day ago, Sunak was appointed the PM by King Charles III, days after Truss exited 10 Downing Street - the PM's official residence, amid a massive economic crisis. Soon after his appointment, Sunak named his key team that has allies with experienced ministers from the administrations of his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Truss.

rishi sunak
