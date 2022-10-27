Live
LIVE: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says he had 'no role in Ram Rahim's parole'
Updated on Oct 27, 2022 08:10 AM IST
Thu, 27 Oct 2022 08:10 AM
Tanzania president to visit China from Nov 2-4
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit China from Nov. 2-4, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, reported Reuters.
Thu, 27 Oct 2022 06:55 AM
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says he had 'no role in Ram Rahim's parole'
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he had no role in the parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as jails have their own rules.
