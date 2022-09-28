LIVE: Centre declares PFI as ‘unlawful association’ with immediate effect
Wed, 28 Sep 2022 06:44 AM
Centre declares PFI as ‘unlawful association’
Central Government declares PFI (Popular Front of India) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years.
Wed, 28 Sep 2022 06:36 AM
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity.
Wed, 28 Sep 2022 06:19 AM
US assures action on visa delay issues to India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue of the backlog of visa applications from India to which the top American diplomat said he is sensitive to the matter and had a plan to address it. Read more