Home / India News / Senior advocate R Venkataramani named Attorney General of India

Senior advocate R Venkataramani named Attorney General of India

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 10:06 PM IST

R Venkataramani will succeed KK Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30. The appointment came days after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi refused to take up the role.

Senior advocate R Venkataramani. (Photo credit: Llyod Law College)
Senior advocate R Venkataramani. (Photo credit: Llyod Law College)
ByHT News Desk

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani was appointed on Wednesday as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years.

A statement from the law ministry read, “The President is pleased to appoint Shri R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate, as Attorney General of India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office.”

He will succeed KK Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30. Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. He was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29.

The appointment came days after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi refused to take up the role.

Rohatgi had been the attorney general in the first Narendra Modi government between June 2014 and June 2017. Venugopal had succeeded him.

(With inputs from agnce)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out