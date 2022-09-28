Senior advocate R Venkataramani named Attorney General of India

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani was appointed on Wednesday as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years.

A statement from the law ministry read, “The President is pleased to appoint Shri R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate, as Attorney General of India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office.”

He will succeed KK Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30. Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. He was reappointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29.

The appointment came days after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi refused to take up the role.

Rohatgi had been the attorney general in the first Narendra Modi government between June 2014 and June 2017. Venugopal had succeeded him.

