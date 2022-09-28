Home / India News / Over 25 workers ill after ammonia gas leak at Balasore factory, some critical

Over 25 workers ill after ammonia gas leak at Balasore factory, some critical

Updated on Sep 28, 2022 09:47 PM IST

The prawn processing factory is owned by the son of a former MP of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Representational image.
ByHT News Desk

More than 25 workers fell ill on Wednesday evening after ammonia gas leaked at a prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore district. The factory is owned by the son of a former MP of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Rabindra Jena.

The workers have been rushed to the hospital. According to some reports, while some of the employees have been admitted to the Khantapada community health centre, some have been shifted to Balasore Hospital.

Police said so far no casualties have been reported, but the condition of at least nine of the workers is slightly serious as they inhaled more gas. The factory is owned by Pratik Jena. The incident happened around 7pm

Nobody has been detained so far over the incident.

(With inputs from bureau)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

balasore district balasore gas leak + 1 more
