Breaking: Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram
Breaking: Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram

Updated on Jan 26, 2023 07:52 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

  • Thu, 26 Jan 2023 07:51 AM

    IBM cuts 3,900 jobs in latest tech layoffs: Report

    IBM fires 3900 employees after missing annual cash target, reports Reuters.

  • Thu, 26 Jan 2023 07:17 AM

    2 killed, 7 injured in Germany knife attack: AFP

    Two killed and seven wounded in a knife attack on a train in Germany. Passengers eventually overpowered the alleged assailant, reported AFP, citing police.

  • Thu, 26 Jan 2023 07:14 AM

    Meta says Trump to be allowed back on Facebook, Instagram

    Meta announced Tuesday that it would soon reinstate former US president Donald Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram with "new guardrails," two years after he was banned after the 2021 Capitol riots.

