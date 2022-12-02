BREAKING: NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 08:13 AM
Odisha cops arrest 40-year-old man who shot dead and burnt his 26-year-old girlfriend from Chhatisgarh
Police in Odisha’s Bolangir district have arrested a 40-year-old for allegedly killing a 26-year-old woman he was reportedly in a relationship with and trying to burn the body in a forest last week.
Bolangir’s deputy superintendent of police, Laxminarayan Marandi, identified the accused as Sachin Agarwal, a resident of Kantabanjhi area in the district and said he shot and killed Tanu Kurrey, who used to work a private bank in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 07:23 AM
NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh when he arrived from Malaysia's Kaula Lumpur.
Harpreet, an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode- a Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Federation, is one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast along with Rode that occurred in December 2021, news agency ANI reported.