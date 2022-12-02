Home / India News / 'Brahmins leave the campus', 'Go back to shakha' slogans at JNU; 'Unknown elements' blamed

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 06:53 AM IST

"Brahmins Leave The Campus", "There Will Be Blood", "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge' etc were written on the walls inside JNU.

Walls of the School of International Studies-II building inside the JNU campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, in New Delhi. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Anti-Brahmins slogans on several walls of the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru campus were reported on Thursday threatening the Brahmins of the campus. The university authorities issued a statement condemning the incident and blaming 'unknown elements' behind the defacement of the campus. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered.

The slogans were found on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building. 'Go back to Shakha' was written on the wall of the chambers of several Brahmin professors including Nalin Kumar Mohapatra, Raj Yadav, Pravesh Kumar and Vandana Mishra.

"While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that 'can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all.' 'Civility' & 'mutual respect'. Highly deplorable act of vandalism!," JNU Teachers' Forum tweeted.

As the photos of the slogans went viral on social media, 'Brahmins lives matter' started trending.

The authorities issued a statement assuring that the university belongs to all. "The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Santishree D Pandit has taken serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus," the statement said.

ABVP condemned the incident and accused the left of the vandalism. "ABVP condemns the rampant vandalisation of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them," said ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar.

(With agency inputs)

