LIVE | Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90 kg marijuana; probe on
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST
Sat, 07 Jan 2023 06:22 AM
US-Japan to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation
The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, Reuters reported.
Sat, 07 Jan 2023 05:52 AM
Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90 kg marijuana; probe on
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Maharashtra police have arrested three peddlers and seized about 90 kilograms of marijuana from their possession, officials said Friday. The accused drug peddlers were caught from the Ambernath area.
