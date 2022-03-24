Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement

Updated on Mar 24, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 24 Mar 2022 07:19 AM

    BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today, March 24.

  • Thu, 24 Mar 2022 07:12 AM

    India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN

    India abstained in UNSC on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on humanitarian situation in Ukraine. 

