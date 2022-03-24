Breaking: India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement
Thu, 24 Mar 2022 07:19 AM
BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today, March 24.
Thu, 24 Mar 2022 07:12 AM
India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN
India abstained in UNSC on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on humanitarian situation in Ukraine.