Breaking: India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Mar 24, 2022 07:19 AM IST
BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today, March 24.
Mar 24, 2022 07:12 AM IST
India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN
India abstained in UNSC on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
Breaking: India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN
Published on Mar 24, 2022 07:18 AM IST
What India can learn from 2 years of Covid curbs
- India was not the first country, and nor was it the last, to impose such unprecedented restrictions to control a fast-spreading global outbreak about which scientists knew very little at the time.
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 07:11 AM IST
2 yrs since lockdown: Covid has changed how India moves, works, and consumers
- How stringent was India’s lockdown when it was first imposed, and what has been India’s unlock progress compared to the rest of the world?
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 07:10 AM IST
No direction to hotels to not accept J&K ID: Delhi Police on viral video
Delhi Police said they have not given any direction to any hotel against hosting people from J&K. Attempts to discredit the image of Delhi Police can attract penal action, Delhi Police said.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Manipur’s NPP also extends support to BJP’s Biren Singh government
Seven legislators of Manipur’s NPP, which was a coalition partner in the last edition of Biren Singh government, pledged their support to the BJP-led government
Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:59 AM IST
Lewd remark sparks of clash in Odisha’s Ganjam; 4 brothers killed
One man, said to be among the attackers, was also seriously injured in the clash in Odisha’s Ganjam district.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:33 AM IST
Congress mounts attack on govt over corruption charges
“Bring (these issues) in another manner and we can discuss it,” Bommai said, while replying to the Opposition leader.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Man can be booked for raping wife: Karnataka high court
The court noted that the exclusion of marital rape from the penal provision for rape (Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC) cannot be absolute, and that such exception is “regressive”
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Support pours in for ace dancer after a judge abruptly stopped her performance in Palakkad
The district court in Kerala’s Palakkad district witnessed an altogether different kind of demonstration on Wednesday with lawyers singing songs on court premises, protesting against a district judge for allegedly getting the performance of dancer Neena Prasad stopped
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:43 AM IST
HDK targets BJP over communal clashes in the state
Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the rising instances of communal clashes in Karnataka are the “beginning of the end of Karnataka’s peaceful situation”
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Kerala: Digital de-addiction centres on cards
“D-Dad will have dedicated centres equipped with cutting edge services to ensure psychological support to such children,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham on Wednesday.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Pawan Kalyan’s call for unity of opposition in AP opens up possibilty of realignment of political forces
Hyderabad A realignment of political forces is in the offing in Andhra Pradesh following a call given by popular actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan last week for a unity among the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh to defeat the ruling YSR Congress party in the next elections
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Vindicated: Sasikala after OPS clean chit
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday said that her position is vindicated a day after O Panneerselvam gave her a clean chit when he deposed before a judicial commission probing the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Karnataka govt defends move by temples to ban Muslim traders from fairs
The state’s law and education ministers backed the ban instituted by at least six temples in the past week, and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government couldn’t interfere if the ban was legal
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 01:36 AM IST
Dalit woman’s rape case to be transferred to CB-CID, says Stalin
The case of the rape and blackmail of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar -- in which eight people are accused -- will be transferred to the CB-CID, chief minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:38 AM IST