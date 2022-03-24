Home / India News / Breaking: India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement
Breaking: India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement

Breaking news updates March 24, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Breaking news updates March 24, 2022: Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 24, 2022 07:19 AM IST

    BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today, March 24.

  • Mar 24, 2022 07:12 AM IST

    India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN

    India abstained in UNSC on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on humanitarian situation in Ukraine. 

india news

Breaking: India abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN

Breaking news updates March 24, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 07:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

What India can learn from 2 years of Covid curbs

  • India was not the first country, and nor was it the last, to impose such unprecedented restrictions to control a fast-spreading global outbreak about which scientists knew very little at the time.
A CISF personnel wears a face mask as he stand guards, at IGI Airport, amid the lockdown, in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
A CISF personnel wears a face mask as he stand guards, at IGI Airport, amid the lockdown, in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 07:11 AM IST
ByJamie Mullick
india news

2 yrs since lockdown: Covid has changed how India moves, works, and consumers

  • How stringent was India’s lockdown when it was first imposed, and what has been India’s unlock progress compared to the rest of the world?
A deserted view of Marine Drive during lockdown in Mumbai in April 2020. (Pratik Chorge/HT photo)
A deserted view of Marine Drive during lockdown in Mumbai in April 2020. (Pratik Chorge/HT photo)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 07:10 AM IST
ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
india news

No direction to hotels to not accept J&K ID: Delhi Police on viral video

Delhi Police said they have not given any direction to any hotel against hosting people from J&K. Attempts to discredit the image of Delhi Police can attract penal action, Delhi Police said.
Screenshot of the viral video where a man from J&amp;K was allegedly denied entry in a hotel after he produced his J&amp;K identity card.&nbsp;
Screenshot of the viral video where a man from J&K was allegedly denied entry in a hotel after he produced his J&K identity card. 
Published on Mar 24, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Manipur’s NPP also extends support to BJP’s Biren Singh government

Seven legislators of Manipur’s NPP, which was a coalition partner in the last edition of Biren Singh government, pledged their support to the BJP-led government
NPP legislators submitting a letter of support to Manipur governor Las Ganesan at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday
NPP legislators submitting a letter of support to Manipur governor Las Ganesan at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday
Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:59 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom
india news

Lewd remark sparks of clash in Odisha’s Ganjam; 4 brothers killed

One man, said to be among the attackers, was also seriously injured in the clash in Odisha’s Ganjam district.
The four men killed in the clash had allegedly passed a lewd remark when one of the accused was trying to help a woman in Odisha’s Ganjam district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The four men killed in the clash had allegedly passed a lewd remark when one of the accused was trying to help a woman in Odisha’s Ganjam district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Congress mounts attack on govt over corruption charges

“Bring (these issues) in another manner and we can discuss it,” Bommai said, while replying to the Opposition leader.
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Man can be booked for raping wife: Karnataka high court

The court noted that the exclusion of marital rape from the penal provision for rape (Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC) cannot be absolute, and that such exception is “regressive”
The Karnataka high court also observed that the exemption to marital rape would run counter to the principle of equality enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution. (Representational image)
The Karnataka high court also observed that the exemption to marital rape would run counter to the principle of equality enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution. (Representational image)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByArun Dev
india news

Support pours in for ace dancer after a judge abruptly stopped her performance in Palakkad

The district court in Kerala’s Palakkad district witnessed an altogether different kind of demonstration on Wednesday with lawyers singing songs on court premises, protesting against a district judge for allegedly getting the performance of dancer Neena Prasad stopped
Neena Prasad (HT Photo)
Neena Prasad (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

HDK targets BJP over communal clashes in the state

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the rising instances of communal clashes in Karnataka are the “beginning of the end of Karnataka’s peaceful situation”
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (AP)
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (AP)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Kerala: Digital de-addiction centres on cards

“D-Dad will have dedicated centres equipped with cutting edge services to ensure psychological support to such children,” said additional director general of police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham on Wednesday.
In a move to tackle the compulsive internet usage among children, the Kerala police have devised a digital de-addiction centre called D-Dad. (HT Archives)
In a move to tackle the compulsive internet usage among children, the Kerala police have devised a digital de-addiction centre called D-Dad. (HT Archives)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Pawan Kalyan’s call for unity of opposition in AP opens up possibilty of realignment of political forces

Hyderabad A realignment of political forces is in the offing in Andhra Pradesh following a call given by popular actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan last week for a unity among the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh to defeat the ruling YSR Congress party in the next elections
(HT Photo)
(HT Photo)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:41 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Vindicated: Sasikala after OPS clean chit

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Wednesday said that her position is vindicated a day after O Panneerselvam gave her a clean chit when he deposed before a judicial commission probing the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. (HT Archives)
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala. (HT Archives)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Karnataka govt defends move by temples to ban Muslim traders from fairs

The state’s law and education ministers backed the ban instituted by at least six temples in the past week, and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government couldn’t interfere if the ban was legal
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai defended the law minister and said that as per law, non-Hindus were not allowed to put up stalls near temples during festivals. (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai defended the law minister and said that as per law, non-Hindus were not allowed to put up stalls near temples during festivals. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 01:36 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna and Arun Dev
india news

Dalit woman’s rape case to be transferred to CB-CID, says Stalin

The case of the rape and blackmail of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar -- in which eight people are accused --  will be  transferred to the CB-CID, chief minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin. (PTI)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
