BREAKING: Petrol prices hiked for sixth time in a week

  • Breaking news updates March 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  • Mar 28, 2022 07:28 AM IST

    Amit Shah to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today

    Union home minister Amit Shah will introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha today. The new bill allows police to collect "finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical and biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes including signatures, handwriting or any other examination” of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

  • Mar 28, 2022 06:40 AM IST

    Petrol prices hiked for sixth time in a week

    Petrol price has been increased by 30 paise and diesel by 35 paise, a sixth hike in the last seven days.

india news

Petrol, diesel prices: 4-4.10 overall increase in a week with 6th hike

  • Petrol and diesel rates: State-owned fuel retailers increased fuel prices for the sixth time in a week, taking the overall hike to 4-4.10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99.41 per litre, a 30-paisa increase, while diesel will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90.77, a 35-paisa increase from Sunday. (HT File Photo)
Petrol in Delhi will now cost 99.41 per litre, a 30-paisa increase, while diesel will cost 90.77, a 35-paisa increase from Sunday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Battling odds to become role models for next generation

  • In the third of the three-part series, HT shines the light on women from Jammu and Kashmir who have carved out a name for themselves through determination and hard work.
Sanna Masood, Masrat Jan, Rukhsana Kausar, and Soliha Yousuf.&nbsp;(HT PHOTOS)
Sanna Masood, Masrat Jan, Rukhsana Kausar, and Soliha Yousuf. (HT PHOTOS)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 06:41 AM IST
ByMir Ehsan, Ashiq Hussain, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Srinagar/jammu
india news

india news

After Amit Shah's 'good news' in Chandigarh, AAP's Sisodia says: 'BJP scared'

Amit Shah's announcement in Chandigarh evoked sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Akali Dal. 
Union home minister Amit Shah addressing the gathering during the inauguration of various development projects in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)(HT_PRINT)
Union home minister Amit Shah addressing the gathering during the inauguration of various development projects in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 06:35 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Banking services might be hit during Bandh

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be affected during the bandh. 
The Bharat Bandh will take place for two days.&nbsp;(Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo)
The Bharat Bandh will take place for two days. (Ravindra Joshi/HT file photo)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Birbhum massacre a conspiracy to topple Bengal’s biggest coal project: Mamata

Banerjee raised questions about the ability of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was asked by the Calcutta high court to probe the massacre. Banerjee had formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) which was taken off the case by the court.
West Bengal chief mnister Mamata Banerjee meeting the family members of those killed in the violence at Bagtui village, Rampurhat, in Birbhum earlier this week. (ANI PHOTO.)
West Bengal chief mnister Mamata Banerjee meeting the family members of those killed in the violence at Bagtui village, Rampurhat, in Birbhum earlier this week. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 02:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
india news

Mohan Bhagwat’s two-day visit to Lucknow to begin today

The RSS has set a target of reaching all villages and building a presence by 2025, the year when the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh completes 100 years of its existence. RSS functionaries, however, indicated that the goal of reaching all villages could be achieved by 2024.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Lucknow on Monday after wrapping up his tour of Gorakhpur and Varanasi, in eastern UP. (PTI PHOTO.)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Lucknow on Monday after wrapping up his tour of Gorakhpur and Varanasi, in eastern UP. (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 02:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Heat wave conditions prevail in western India, temperatures to climb further

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that weather across western and central parts of India will remain dry in the coming days and the temperature is likely to rise further by 1-2 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.
On Sunday, around 20 cities in Rajasthan witnessed temperatures above 40 degree Celsius with the maximum at Barmer at 41.9 degree Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer (41.6), Bikaner (41.4) and Tonk (41.8). (HT PHOTO.)
On Sunday, around 20 cities in Rajasthan witnessed temperatures above 40 degree Celsius with the maximum at Barmer at 41.9 degree Celsius, followed by Jaisalmer (41.6), Bikaner (41.4) and Tonk (41.8). (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Tender public apology or face legal action, DMK tells TN BJP chief over remarks against Stalin

Annamalai has been making constant attempts to defame, scandalise and tarnish the reputation of the DMK president, and other leaders and members of the party, as the BJP was unable to make a mark in the elections, Bharathi claimed.
The Dravidian major threatened to sue Annamalai if he failed to comply with the legal notice served on him by DMK’s organising secretary R S Bharathi through the senior advocate P Wilson. (HT Archives)
The Dravidian major threatened to sue Annamalai if he failed to comply with the legal notice served on him by DMK’s organising secretary R S Bharathi through the senior advocate P Wilson. (HT Archives)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

AIADMK slams CM Stalin’s Dubai visit as a ‘family picnic’

Palaniswami said that when Stalin was leader of the opposition, he had mocked at him and his cabinet as “AIADMK picnic cabinet,” as he had taken 3 of his ministers and government officials during his official visits abroad.
AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Sunday hit out at chief minister M K Stalin alleging that in the eyes of the people his Dubai visit was only a ‘family picnic’. (PTI)
AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami on Sunday hit out at chief minister M K Stalin alleging that in the eyes of the people his Dubai visit was only a ‘family picnic’. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 04:44 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Salem
india news

Kerala HC seeks govt stand on plea to start college for deaf students

The Sacred Heart Clarist Province Charitable Society, in its plea, has said that it runs St. Clare Oral Higher Secondary School for the deaf at Manikkamangalam where 230 students are studying.
It had applied for sanction and NOC, in August last year, for starting an aided arts and science college as it had the necessary infrastructure of 5.71 acres of land and building, including a residential accommodation facility for 100 students, the petition has claimed. (HT Archives)
It had applied for sanction and NOC, in August last year, for starting an aided arts and science college as it had the necessary infrastructure of 5.71 acres of land and building, including a residential accommodation facility for 100 students, the petition has claimed. (HT Archives)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Nine killed, 43 injured as bus falls into valley near Tirupati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed deep shock over the Bhakarapet mishap, which claimed nine lives.
The chief minister announced an ex gratia of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh to each of the kin of the deceased and another <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 to each of the injured. (HT Photo)
The chief minister announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh to each of the kin of the deceased and another 50,000 to each of the injured. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 05:42 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Deaths and revenue: How Andhra govt prohibition policy unfolded

In the second phase, the state government would take over the liquor trade and reduce the number of wine shops and bars and finally, by the end of the third phase, liquor would be made available only in 5-star hotels.
The chief minister, however, refuted the allegations of the TDP and claimed on the floor of the assembly on March 14 that most of the deaths in Jangareddygudem were natural and there was no scope for manufacturing of spurious liquor in the town at all. (HT Photo)
The chief minister, however, refuted the allegations of the TDP and claimed on the floor of the assembly on March 14 that most of the deaths in Jangareddygudem were natural and there was no scope for manufacturing of spurious liquor in the town at all. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hyderabad
india news

Ahead of meet, debate on ideological shift rages in Kerala CPI(M)

The state’s notorious trade union practice like nokku coolie (gawking charges), which thrived on party blessing, is also losing its sheen fast.
Even critics say the party which once opposed computerisation and modernisation, citing loss of jobs, realises everything late. (HT Archives)
Even critics say the party which once opposed computerisation and modernisation, citing loss of jobs, realises everything late. (HT Archives)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

K’taka govt to establish Chitrakala galleries in 6 regions across state

The CM praised BL Shankar for the growth of Chitrakala Parishath and said that the Karnataka government is committed to encouraging all forms of art and culture.
Visitors during the 19th Chitra Santhe exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. (PTI)
Visitors during the 19th Chitra Santhe exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByAgencies
