BREAKING: Petrol prices hiked for sixth time in a week

Mar 28, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Amit Shah to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today
Union home minister Amit Shah will introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha today. The new bill allows police to collect "finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical and biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes including signatures, handwriting or any other examination” of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.
Mar 28, 2022 06:40 AM IST
Petrol prices hiked for sixth time in a week
Petrol price has been increased by 30 paise and diesel by 35 paise, a sixth hike in the last seven days.
Banerjee raised questions about the ability of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was asked by the Calcutta high court to probe the massacre. Banerjee had formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) which was taken off the case by the court.
The RSS has set a target of reaching all villages and building a presence by 2025, the year when the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh completes 100 years of its existence. RSS functionaries, however, indicated that the goal of reaching all villages could be achieved by 2024.
The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that weather across western and central parts of India will remain dry in the coming days and the temperature is likely to rise further by 1-2 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.
Annamalai has been making constant attempts to defame, scandalise and tarnish the reputation of the DMK president, and other leaders and members of the party, as the BJP was unable to make a mark in the elections, Bharathi claimed.
Palaniswami said that when Stalin was leader of the opposition, he had mocked at him and his cabinet as “AIADMK picnic cabinet,” as he had taken 3 of his ministers and government officials during his official visits abroad.
In the second phase, the state government would take over the liquor trade and reduce the number of wine shops and bars and finally, by the end of the third phase, liquor would be made available only in 5-star hotels.