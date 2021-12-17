Breaking: Omicron variant will 'spread much more rapidly' in US, says Prez Biden
Fri, 17 Dec 2021 07:08 AM
Omicron variant will 'spread much more rapidly', says US Prez Biden
United States President Joe Biden said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will spread much more rapidly in the country and urged American citizens to get vaccinated or boosted.
"The only real protection is to get your shot," Biden said on Thursday.
Fri, 17 Dec 2021 06:19 AM
Punjab polls: Amarinder Singh likely to meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi today
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in New Delhi on Friday to discuss a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly elections in the northern state, news agency PTI reported. Read more
Fri, 17 Dec 2021 06:09 AM
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine carries slight risk of non-serious heart problems: Study
A recent study published in the BMJ medical journal confirms that Moderna's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) carries a slight risk of usually non-serious heart problems. The study was done on the entire population of Denmark.