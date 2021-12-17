Chhatarpur: 1-year-old rescued from borewell, MP CM congratulates authorities

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday expressed happiness over the rescue of a one-year-old girl who fell into a 15 feet borewell in the Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan congratulated the rescue teams, administration, police officials and residents for their efforts in the rescue operation.

Calling the one-year-old Divyanshi as "his niece", the chief minister said, “It is a feeling of great joy seeing the dear niece safe in her mother’s lap.”

Local police and personnel of the Army took almost six hours to take out Divyanshi from the borewell. She has been hospitalised and her condition is stable.

“Rescue operation went on from around 4 pm (Thursday) till 12:30 am (Friday). The condition of the child is stable right now. We ensured oxygen supplies through the cylinder while the child was stuck inside the borewell,” Dr RS Prajapati, of the hospital where Divyanshi has been admitted, told news agency ANI.

नास्ति मातृसमा छाया, नास्ति मातृसमा गतिः।

नास्ति मातृसमं त्राण, नास्ति मातृसमा प्रिया।



प्यारी भाँजी को अपनी माँ की गोद में सुरक्षित देख अतीव आनंद की अनुभूति हो रही है।



मैं समस्त बचाव दल, प्रशासन, पुलिस तथा अन्य सभी नागरिकों को इस सफल अभियान में योगदान हेतु बधाई देता हूँ। https://t.co/dHsC3l7mcz — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 17, 2021

Ramsakhi Kushwaha, Divyanshi's mother earlier said that she left her daughter with other children to play in an open area on Thursday afternoon.

Kushwaha added that a child came and informed that her daughter had fallen into the borewell. “As soon as I came back here I heard her crying. I called everyone nearby and informed them about the incident. Officials came in and started the rescue operation,” Kushwaha told ANI.

This incident in Chhatarpur comes five months after a similar mishap occurred in Vidisha district in July.

On July 15, nearly 40 people, who gathered to watch others try to pull out a ten-year-old boy, fell into the 40-feet-deep well after its boundary wall caved in due to the pressure, according to the police. Nineteen people were rescued and 11 bodies, including that of the boy, were recovered.

(With ANI inputs)

