Live

Breaking: US congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Updated on Apr 14, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Thu, 14 Apr 2022 06:49 AM

    US extends travel mask mandate till May 3

    With Covid-19 cases rising, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extends its mask mandate for public transportation and airplanes by 15 days, till May 3.

  • Thu, 14 Apr 2022 06:11 AM

    Prime Ministers' Museum to be inaugurated today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at 11am. The museum will showcase the contributions of all Prime Ministers of the country. Read more

  • Thu, 14 Apr 2022 05:41 AM

    Pakistan has been an imp partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75yrs and we value our relationship. US congratulates newly-elected Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and looks forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s govt: Antony Blinken, US secretary of state Read more

