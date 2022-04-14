Modi to inaugurate Prime Ministers’ museum today

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Prime Ministers’ museum on Thursday, unveiling a rich new look into India’s history through the life and work of the country’s premiers, which will be showcased with technologies such as holograms, augmented reality, kinetic sculptures and interactive kiosks and screens.

People aware of the planning for the unveiling said among the artefacts to be featured are former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shatri’s Fiat car that he purchased for his family soon after taking office in 1964 and a digital feature on the country’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru.

It will capture events from India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution, one of these persons said, asking not to be named. “The sangrahalaya (museum) goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country,” this person added.

All former Prime Ministers and their families have been invited to attend the ceremony. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s office regretted that they won’t be able to attend due to health reasons, the person quoted above added.

The Teen Murti Bhavan has been repurposed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and after its inauguration on April 14, it will be opened to the public on April 21. Prime Minister Modi will unveil the museum on the occasion of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar and as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

“The Sangrahalaya, being inaugurated as part of Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav celebrations, showcases the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its PM’s. Spread across 15,600 sq mtrs, the Sangrahalaya has 43 galleries & has displays on freedom struggle and framing of the Constitution. This Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the stories of how our PMs navigated the nation through various challenges &ensured all-round progress of our nation,” Union minister G Kisan Reddy said in a tweet.

The new museum has a logo that shows hands of the people of India holding up a chakra, which symbolises the nation and its vibrant democracy. It will capture events from India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution.

The museum recognises the “contribution of all Prime Ministers irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office”, officials told HT last week.

Nehru Memorial director Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday told news agency ANI that the “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya shows PM Nehru’s role as institution builder”. He added that the PM played a big role in building the democratic institutions in the country and believed in all institutions and conventions. “It (the museum) will become a think tank in a way. I think it is a house of democracy,” he said.

One of the officials said that the team from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library have been in touch with officials from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial to acquire items that belonged to the late PM.

Other objects expected to on display belonging to Shastri include his chakra, that the person mentioned said, which he received as dowry, a vase that he gifted in Tashkent and his badminton racket. “He was an avid badminton player,” the person said. The museum has also digitised several photographs and created a compendium of person anecdotes, the person added.