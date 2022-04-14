Breaking: US congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Apr 14, 2022 06:49 AM IST
US extends travel mask mandate till May 3
With Covid-19 cases rising, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extends its mask mandate for public transportation and airplanes by 15 days, till May 3.
Apr 14, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Prime Ministers' Museum to be inaugurated today
At 11 AM tomorrow, 14th April, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated which will showcase the contributions of all our PMs. This programme is taking place when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I would urge everyone to visit the museum.https://t.co/fCSCnuqOnX
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at 11am. The museum will showcase the contributions of all Prime Ministers of the country. Read more
Apr 14, 2022 05:41 AM IST
US congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan has been an imp partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75yrs and we value our relationship. US congratulates newly-elected Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and looks forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s govt: Antony Blinken, US secretary of state Readmore
Washington: In the wake of Secretary of State Antony J Blinken saying the US is monitoring cases of increased human rights abuses by Indian government, police and prison officials, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that human rights issues were not discussed in the bilateral dialogue, hinted that “interests, lobbies and vote banks” driving the US position, pointed to India monitoring human rights violations in the US itself, and said that the country would not be reticent about the issue
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notices to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others while seeking their responses before May 18 on a plea filed by a man, who allegedly issued death threats to the three Karnataka high court judges.
With the top court considering the issue of Covid ex-gratia payment of ₹50,000 to be made out of the SDRF accounts of each state, Rao stated in his application that the state government’s move to transfer funds amounted to diversion of funds meant for Covid-19 relief.
Like Laxmi, hundreds of Adivasi families have migrated from strife-torn areas of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, unable to withstand the continued Maoist violence and counter-insurgency operations by the police, to the border areas