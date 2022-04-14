Home / India News / Breaking: US congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Breaking: US congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Updated on Apr 14, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Apr 14, 2022 06:49 AM IST

    US extends travel mask mandate till May 3

    With Covid-19 cases rising, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extends its mask mandate for public transportation and airplanes by 15 days, till May 3.

  • Apr 14, 2022 06:11 AM IST

    Prime Ministers' Museum to be inaugurated today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at 11am. The museum will showcase the contributions of all Prime Ministers of the country. Read more

  • Apr 14, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    US congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

    Pakistan has been an imp partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75yrs and we value our relationship. US congratulates newly-elected Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and looks forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s govt: Antony Blinken, US secretary of state Read more

LIVE: US congratulates new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Updated on Apr 14, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
CBI makes first arrest in Congress councillor’s murder case

Satyaban Pramanik, an owner of a dhaba, was arrested in Jhalda town in West Bengal in connection Congress councillor’s murder case, CBI officials familiar with the matter said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday made its first arrest in connection with the murder of West Bengal Congress councillor Tapan Kandu, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Purulia district on March 13. (Hindustan Times)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 05:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
india news

Priest who gave rape threats to Muslim women held in UP

Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old priest for allegedly issuing rape threats during a hate speech against Muslims in Sitapur district on April 2, officials said.
In a two-minute video that has gone viral on social media, Bajrang Muni Das, head of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram, is seen threatening Muslim women while addressing a procession at Khairabad area. (ANI file)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 05:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
india news

13 die in 4 Assam districts within a week after eating wild mushrooms

Following severe reactions triggered after eating the mushrooms, the victims were admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh district, the official said.
Thirteen persons, including a child, have died in four districts of Upper Assam within a week after consuming poisonous wild mushrooms, a health official privy to the matter said on Wednesday. (Shutterstock/representative use)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 02:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
india news

Nadia rape: CBI starts probe, victim’s father says accused took body at gunpoint

Brajagopal was arrested on April 10, a day after the girl’s family registered a complaint, accusing him of rape.
The son of a TMC panchayat member is the main accused in the alleged Nadia rape case. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
india news

Modi to inaugurate Prime Ministers’ museum today

Prime Minister Modi will unveil the Prime Ministers’ museum on the occasion of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar and as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Prime Ministers’ museum on Thursday, unveiling a rich new look into India’s history through the life and work of Modi’s predecessors (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 05:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
india news

Teacher suspended in Tamil Nadu after student alleges conversion bid

Parents of the student and local pro-Hindu activists took up the conversion issue with the school’s headmaster on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu officials said
A government school teacher has been suspended in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district after a Class 6 student alleged attempts of religious conversion by the teacher in a higher secondary school, officials said. (Reuters)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 06:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

We too take up human rights issues in US when they arise: Jaishankar

Washington: In the wake of Secretary of State Antony J Blinken saying the US is monitoring cases of increased human rights abuses by Indian government, police and prison officials, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that human rights issues were not discussed in the bilateral dialogue, hinted that “interests, lobbies and vote banks” driving the US position, pointed to India monitoring human rights violations in the US itself, and said that the country would not be reticent about the issue
FILE PHOTO: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha
india news

Tamil could be link language, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

BJP state chief K Annamalai said BJP would neither accept nor allow thrusting Hindi on the people of Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said that there is no compulsion to learn Hindi to prove one is an Indian and said the ancient Tamil language could qualify to become the national link language. (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Supreme Court seeks Tamil Nadu reply on plea of man who gave death threat to hijab case judges

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notices to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and others while seeking their responses before May 18 on a plea filed by a man, who allegedly issued death threats to the three Karnataka high court judges.
The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Rahamathulla who stated that he would be put under tremendous hardship and it would be impossible for him to approach various courts/police stations in two different states in respect of such FIRs. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
india news

Haridwar hate speech: Supreme Court directs Uttarakhand to submit status report

Although the notice was served by the court on January 12, the Uttarakhand government had sought time to file a response.
Although the notice over the Haridwar hate speech was served by Supreme Court on January 12, the Uttarakhand government had sought time to file a response.
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

‘Disaster fund diversion is serious’: Supreme Court pulls up Andhra

With the top court considering the issue of Covid ex-gratia payment of 50,000 to be made out of the SDRF accounts of each state, Rao stated in his application that the state government’s move to transfer funds amounted to diversion of funds meant for Covid-19 relief.
The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday pulled up the Andhra Pradesh government over accusations that it diverted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,100 crore from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) to finance a subsidy scheme for farmers. (HT File)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

CPI(M) backs worker’s marriage after party leader’s ‘love jihad’ jibe

CPI (M) leader Thomas threatened to take action against Sheijin and said ‘love jihad’ exists in the state.
Refuting Thomas’s statements, CPI (M) worker Sheijin and Jyotsna told reporters that “it was true love, not jihad.” (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

ED arrests Kerala PFI leader in PMLA case

On March 9, the ED arrested another PFI leader B P Abdul Razack from Kerala and the latest arrest is in connection with his disclosure, people aware of the development said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Popular Front of India (PFI) leader M K Ashraf of Kerala in connection with a money-laundering case. (HT File/Representative use)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Vegetables grown by migrant tribal people in Andhra a hit in markets

Like Laxmi, hundreds of Adivasi families have migrated from strife-torn areas of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, unable to withstand the continued Maoist violence and counter-insurgency operations by the police, to the border areas
Tribal groupsthat migrated from Chhattisgarh and Odisha brought the seeds along with them and have been growing them in the fields they have developed in the interior areas by cutting down the trees. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
