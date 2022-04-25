Home / India News / Breaking: Slovenian foreign min Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue
Breaking: Slovenian foreign min Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue

  Breaking news updates April 25, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  • Apr 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST

    Oil India headquarters in Duliajan under ransom attack: Spokesperson

    Oil India Limited's registered headquarter at Duliajan is under a ransomware attack which led to company shutting down its computers & IT systems. FIR registered, probe underway. Our production operations functioning normally, said OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika.

  • Apr 25, 2022 05:21 AM IST

    Slovenia foreign minister Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue

    Foreign Minister of Slovenia Anže Logar arrived in India.

    The Foreign Minister will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and participate in the international conference Raisina Dialogue, stated Slovenia's ministry of foreign affairs.

breaking news
india news

Air India’s on-time performance up by 28%: DGCA data

  • An average of 71.5% Air India flights were on time in the four metro airports between October to December 2021, which improved to an average of 91.3% between January and March, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation revealed.
Air India’s average timely flights at metro airports in January was 92.9%, 89.8% in February and 91.2% in March, data showed.
Air India’s average timely flights at metro airports in January was 92.9%, 89.8% in February and 91.2% in March, data showed.
Published on Apr 25, 2022 06:10 AM IST
ByNeha Tripathi, New Delhi
india news

Rising electric scooter fires need a closer look

  • Despite about 15 manufacturers in India, the quality of the batteries is unclear. Could some of them have been imported from outside, with no quality control, to meet the growing demand?
Representational image
Representational image
Published on Apr 25, 2022 06:02 AM IST
ByBharati Chaturvedi
india news

Cong slams Centre over GST items' 'rationalisation', Rana Kapoor claim

  • Speaking at a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also termed the allegations of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor against party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a “political vendetta”.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. (File image)
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. (File image)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 05:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

EOW inspector, constable held for taking bribe from Odisha journalist

  • CBI sources said a team from Delhi arrested EOW constable Amit Lahucha while he was accepting the bribe from Udaynath Sahu, a Bhubaneswar-based journalist, on Sunday.
(Representational image)
(Representational image)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 04:57 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
india news

Over 17 lakh people contracted HIV in India in last 10 yrs: RTI reply

  • Among all states and Union territories, a consistent decline in cases of transmission of HIV was seen, the data said.
Also, 15,782 people contracted HIV by transmission through blood and blood products from 2011-12 to 2020-21, and 4,423 contracted the disease by mother to child transmission according to 18 month antibody testing data. (File image)
Also, 15,782 people contracted HIV by transmission through blood and blood products from 2011-12 to 2020-21, and 4,423 contracted the disease by mother to child transmission according to 18 month antibody testing data. (File image)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 04:50 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
india news

Ex Congress MLA Manilal Vaghela joins BJP, may be pitted against Jignesh Mevani

Former Congress MLA Manilal Vaghela joined the BJP at a function in Vadgam town of Banaskantha district at an event attended by Gujarat BJPchief CR Paatil.
Manilal Vaghela, who won the 2012 election from Vadgam as a Congress candidate, was sore that the party decided to back Jignesh Mevani from the seat in 2017. (Bloomberg File Photo)
Manilal Vaghela, who won the 2012 election from Vadgam as a Congress candidate, was sore that the party decided to back Jignesh Mevani from the seat in 2017. (Bloomberg File Photo)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Three LeT militants killed in gunfight with forces in Pulwama

Police officials said the encounter started at the Pahoo area of Pulwama when a joint party of security forces cordoned off the area in the afternoon after getting information about the presence of the militants.
Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site in Pahoo area in Pulwama on Sunday. (ANI)
Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site in Pahoo area in Pulwama on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 05:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

Crimes against kids, women rose in a year in Chennai

Police officials say that this year they receive at least one complaint a day at the all-women police stations across the city.
Data shared by the Greater Chennai City police with HT shows that Pocso cases were 239 in 2020 which doubled to 435 in 2021 and stands at 49 as of February this year. (Representational photo)
Data shared by the Greater Chennai City police with HT shows that Pocso cases were 239 in 2020 which doubled to 435 in 2021 and stands at 49 as of February this year. (Representational photo)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

50 days after HC verdict, work on pending Amaravati projects begins

“The remaining works related to the residential quarters of the employees, gazetted officers and others will also commence soon,” the official said.
In its judgement on March 3, the HC pointed out that the previous government had spent nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 crore on development activities (HT Archives)
In its judgement on March 3, the HC pointed out that the previous government had spent nearly 15,000 crore on development activities (HT Archives)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:54 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Outfit calls for boycott of Muslim traders on Akshaya Tritiya

President of the Karnataka State Jewellers’ Association TA Sharavana on Sunday said that such boycott call was done to spoil the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.
Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 3. (REUTERS)
Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 3. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:47 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

BSY says naming Shivamogga airport after him not appropriate, requests state to reconsider

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, BS Yediyurappa, on Sunday requested the government to not name the Shivamogga airport him and instead after other great personalities who have contributed to the state
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been sworn in as the chief minister four times. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been sworn in as the chief minister four times. (PTI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Regaining momentum in sports: Venkaiah at launch of Khelo India University Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the “Khelo-India” campaign highlighting the significance of sport to the nation’s growth.
Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu (C) receives a momento from sports and youth affairs minister, Anurag Singh Thakur (2L), Karnataka Governor, Thaawar Chand Gehlot (3L), and Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai (R) during the opening ceremony of “Khelo India University Games 2021,” at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore on April 24, 2022. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (AFP)
Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu (C) receives a momento from sports and youth affairs minister, Anurag Singh Thakur (2L), Karnataka Governor, Thaawar Chand Gehlot (3L), and Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai (R) during the opening ceremony of “Khelo India University Games 2021,” at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore on April 24, 2022. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (AFP)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 05:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

‘Blast crater’ found close to PM Modi’s rally venue in Samba; probe on

Jammu senior superintendent of police, Chandan Kohli, said the explosion was reported around 4:30 am from Lalian village. He said a crater may have been caused by a meteorite or lightning
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON SUNDAY, APRIL 24, 2022.** Samba: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Panchayat members of Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_24_2022_000214B) (PTI)
**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON SUNDAY, APRIL 24, 2022.** Samba: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Panchayat members of Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha are also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_24_2022_000214B) (PTI)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 05:54 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
india news

State-owned companies running captive coal blocks can now use degraded forests

The forest conservation rules of 2003 earlier said such plantations should be raised on non-forest land to compensate for loss of forests due to coal mining.
the coal ministry last week reviewed the status of allottees of captive coal mines that have either started production or are likely to do so in the current financial year. (Representational image)
the coal ministry last week reviewed the status of allottees of captive coal mines that have either started production or are likely to do so in the current financial year. (Representational image)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
