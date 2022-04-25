Breaking: Slovenian foreign min Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Oil India headquarters in Duliajan under ransom attack: Spokesperson
Oil India Limited's registered headquarter at Duliajan is under a ransomware attack which led to company shutting down its computers & IT systems. FIR registered, probe underway. Our production operations functioning normally, said OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika.
Apr 25, 2022 05:21 AM IST
Slovenia foreign minister Anže Logar arrives in India for Raisina Dialogue
Foreign Minister of Slovenia Anže Logar arrived in India.
The Foreign Minister will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and participate in the international conference Raisina Dialogue, stated Slovenia's ministry of foreign affairs.
An average of 71.5% Air India flights were on time in the four metro airports between October to December 2021, which improved to an average of 91.3% between January and March, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation revealed.
Speaking at a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also termed the allegations of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor against party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a “political vendetta”.
Police officials said the encounter started at the Pahoo area of Pulwama when a joint party of security forces cordoned off the area in the afternoon after getting information about the presence of the militants.
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, BS Yediyurappa, on Sunday requested the government to not name the Shivamogga airport him and instead after other great personalities who have contributed to the state