‘For betterment of Punjab…': Bhagwant Mann visits mohalla clinic in Delhi
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited a mohalla clinic in the national capital. After the visit, Mann said his government will learn from the Delhi model.
Mann along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain visited the mohalla clinic where he was briefed about the functioning of the clinic by the officials.
“The Mohalla Clinic in Delhi has been praised by the whole world, for the betterment of Punjab we too will learn from this model. LIVE from a Mohalla Clinic in Delhi with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” the Punjab chief minister tweeted in Punjabi.
Mohalla clinic is a flagship initiative by Delhi government to boost the primary healthcare infrastructure in the national capital.
Earlier this month, the Punjab government had announced setting up 16,000 mohalla clinics in the state. “The government is committed to provide best health facilities to the people at their door steps for which mohalla clinics on the lines of New Delhi will be started soon in Punjab. For this, the process of deciding modalities is already underway,” Punjab health minister Vijay Singla had said.
Besides the mohalla clinic, the Punjab chief minister along with Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia also visited schools in the capital run by the Delhi government. The Aam Aadmi Party said it would improve the health and education sector in Punjab if voted to power.
The opposition attacked the Punjab chief minister after he announced his plan to visit the Delhi schools and hospitals. Terming the visit a political drama, former Punjab minister and Akali Dal leader Daljit S Cheema had tweeted,"Before planning a tour to study Delhi model of education, Bhagwant Mann should have toured his own schools to understand their strength and weaknesses."
After four-year battle, man gets ₹8,000 from airline for damaged trolley bag
A man sued an airline and won a compensation of Rs. 8,000 after a wheel of hPadhy'strolley bag, which was with the checked-in luggage, broke. The man, identified as Rabi Kumar Padhy, fought a legal battle with a consumer court for four years after he was unhappy with the responses from the ground staff at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
Karnataka CM Bommai to review COVID situation in the state today
Ahead of the meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday at 12.30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's home office, Krishna. Bommai will meet ministers of his Cabinet, Technical Advisory Committee chairman Sudarshan and other TAC members. "The Union government has already issued a caution alert," Bommai had told reporters.
PSI scam: Cong MLA Priyank Kharge summoned by CID
The Criminal Investigation Department probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday. Kharge had recently released an audio recording of a conversation regarding the irregularities (in the PSI recruitment), which he said was submitted to him, Araga Jnanendra said in a statement.
Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra MP-MLA couple go to HC for cancellation of FIRs
Maharashtra lawmaker Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana on Monday moved Bombay high court seeking cancellation of FIR against them. The matter will be heard at 2.30 pm. Navneet Rana and her husband were arrested on Saturday over their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Loudspeaker use at religious places: Maharashtra govt to hold all-party meet
The Maharashtra government will hold an all-party meeting on Wednesday over the use of loudspeakers at religious places. A home department official said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will chair the meeting at 11.30 am. The official added the representatives of the home department and police will also attend the meeting. Home minister Dilip Walse Patil last week said permission for use of the loudspeakers at religious places will be made mandatory.
