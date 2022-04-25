Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrested MP writes to Lok Sabha speaker on Sena, Hindutva
Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Monday lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray government over the Hanuman Chalisa row, which resulted in the MP and her husband's arrest.
Accusing the Shiv Sena of giving up its ‘avowed’ Hindutva principles for power, Rana in her letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said, "It's my honest & bona fide belief that Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray completely strayed from its avowed Hindutva principles for obvious reasons since it wanted to betray public mandate and form post-poll alliance with Congress and NCP".
Rana and her husband Ravi, who is an MLA, were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday. The arrest came hours after they dropped their plan to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Matoshree, the private residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rana and her husband were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Bombay Police Act for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups. Later, they were also slapped with a sedition charge.
A Mumbai court on Sunday sent the couple to 14-day judicial custody in the case. Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that Hindutva is a culture and not chaos.
“Hindutva is doing fine in Maharashtra because it is being led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. There is no restriction on reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the state, but why was there an insistence to recite it outside Matoshree? The chaos resorted to by the BJP cannot be supported. Hindutva is a culture, not chaos," the mouthpiece said.
Navneet Rana had won the 2019 election with the help of “secular” parties like the Congress and the NCP, but has now entered the BJP camp, the Sena further claimed.
-
Ex-home secretary Madhav Godbole passes away at 85
Former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole died of cardiac arrest in Pune on Monday. Godbole, who took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in March 1993, also served as Maharashtra State Electricity Board chairman and state principal finance secretary. He also worked for the Asian Development Bank in Manila for five years. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar condoled Godbole's death.
-
‘For betterment of Punjab…': Bhagwant Mann visits mohalla clinic in Delhi
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited a mohalla clinic in the national capital. After the visit, Mann said his government will learn from the Delhi model. Mohalla clinic is a flagship initiative by Delhi government to boost the primary healthcare infrastructure in the national capital. Besides the mohalla clinic, the Punjab chief minister along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia also visited schools in the capital run by the Delhi government.
-
After four-year battle, man gets ₹8,000 from airline for damaged trolley bag
A man sued an airline and won a compensation of Rs. 8,000 after a wheel of hPadhy'strolley bag, which was with the checked-in luggage, broke. The man, identified as Rabi Kumar Padhy, fought a legal battle with a consumer court for four years after he was unhappy with the responses from the ground staff at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai to review COVID situation in the state today
Ahead of the meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday at 12.30 pm. The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's home office, Krishna. Bommai will meet ministers of his Cabinet, Technical Advisory Committee chairman Sudarshan and other TAC members. "The Union government has already issued a caution alert," Bommai had told reporters.
-
PSI scam: Cong MLA Priyank Kharge summoned by CID
The Criminal Investigation Department probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors has summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday. Kharge had recently released an audio recording of a conversation regarding the irregularities (in the PSI recruitment), which he said was submitted to him, Araga Jnanendra said in a statement.
