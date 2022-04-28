Breaking: Goa urges citizens to continue wearing masks amid surge in Covid cases
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 28 Apr 2022 05:44 AM
Goa urges citizens to continue wearing masks amid surge in Covid-19 cases
The Goa government has urged citizens to continue wearing masks and follow Covid appropriate behaviour amid a surge in infections.
"Government desires that in view of the emerging Covid situation across the country, all the citizens be advised to continue wearing masks at all public places and also to continue observing all Covid appropriate behaviour as an important preventive measure," an advisory of the health department said on Wednesday.