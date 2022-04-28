Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Goa urges citizens to continue wearing masks amid surge in Covid cases
Live

Breaking: Goa urges citizens to continue wearing masks amid surge in Covid cases

Breaking news updates April 28, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 06:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 28 Apr 2022 05:44 AM

    Goa urges citizens to continue wearing masks amid surge in Covid-19 cases

    The Goa government has urged citizens to continue wearing masks and follow Covid appropriate behaviour amid a surge in infections. 

    "Government desires that in view of the emerging Covid situation across the country, all the citizens be advised to continue wearing masks at all public places and also to continue observing all Covid appropriate behaviour as an important preventive measure," an advisory of the health department said on Wednesday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.