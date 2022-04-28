Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple file applications for home-cooked food in jail
- Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana is currently lodged in Byculla women's prison, while her husband, MLA Ravi Rana is in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.
Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Thursday filed applications before a Mumbai court, seeking home-cooked food in jail. The plea is likely to be heard on Friday when their bail applications in the impending Hanuman Chalisa row in the state are also scheduled for hearing, news agency PTI reported.
The stand-off between the Shiv Sena and the Rana couple ended on Saturday afternoon, with the arrest of the duo from their residence, following a case at the Khar police station. The independent MLA and his wife, who is an MP from Amravati, had called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's family residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai.
They were still held and booked under Indian Penal Code 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 34 (common intention), and section 135 (violation of prohibitory orders of police) of the Maharashtra Police Act.
On Sunday, a court dismissed the request by Mumbai Police to remand the Rana couple to police custody for seven days on sedition charges. Instead, the judge sent the duo to judicial custody for 14 days. Then, on Tuesday, a Mumbai court dismissed their bail plea, and asked the special public prosecutor to file a reply on the petitions by Friday.
Navneet is currently lodged in Byculla women's prison, while her husband, who is an MLA from Badnera in eastern Maharashtra, is in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
-
UP ready to become model for others in checking air pollution, says CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh's economy was growing fast and was ready to become a model for other states in the field of air pollution management after becoming the second largest economy. Adityanath stated this at a high level meeting with World Bank representatives to discuss clean air initiatives. World Bank has offered financial assistance for the implementation of Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Action Plan.
-
Push to ODOP: UP CM to inaugurate five common facility centres soon
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will soon inaugurate common facility centres (CFCs) in five districts that will provide all facilities to entrepreneurs associated with the “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme. Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Khadi, UP, on Thursday said common facility centres in Azamgarh, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Agra districts were ready and would be inaugurated by the chief minister soon.
-
CNG price hiked again by ₹2.20 per kg in Pune
The compressed natural gas prices in Pune have been hiked for the fourth consecutive time by ₹2.20. From April 29 onwards new rate for CNG in Pune city would be ₹77.20 per kg. Earlier this month, the state government had announced to cut down the VAT on natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per central, effective from April 1.
-
One person killed as ST bus mows 9 vehicles after break failure on Pune-Satara road
One person was killed, two severely injured and around five people sustained minor injuries after a state transport bus driver lost control and mowed nine vehicles including two cars and seven two-wheelers on the Pune-Satara road on Thursday. The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Manikrao Kurlekar, 52, a resident of defence area behind Command Hospital in Wanowrie area of Pune. The incident happened a little ahead from where Balajinagar over-bridge ends, close to Chavannagar.
-
Install rainwater harvesting plants in medical institutes, degree colleges: BJP leader Swatantra Dev
The state government has decided rainwater harvesting plants should be installed in all private and government medical colleges, inter and degree colleges as well as technical colleges of the state. “A letter is being sent to all district magistrates to ensure this is taken up in right earnest,” veteran BJP leader and senior minister Swatantra Dev said.
