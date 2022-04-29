Breaking: Haryana to get additional power from other states to meet consumption
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 06:32 AM
Assam court to pass order on Jignesh Mevani's bail plea today
A local court in Assam's Barpeta district will pass its order on the bail plea of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday. Mevani was remanded to five days of police custody in connection with an assault case.
-
Fri, 29 Apr 2022 05:45 AM
Haryana to get additional power from other states to meet consumption
Haryana power minister Ch Ranjeet Singh has said that the state will take additional power from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and other sources to meet the consumption, amid reports of thermal power plants witnessing a dip in their coal stocks.
"We will tackle the situation within a week. 1200-1400 MW additional power would be taken from Adani. Power consumption has increased. Further, 350 MW of additional power would be taken from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh," Singh told news agency ANI.