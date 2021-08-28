Home / India News / Breaking news: PM Modi to virtually unveil renovated Jallianwala Bagh
Breaking news: PM Modi to virtually unveil renovated Jallianwala Bagh

  Breaking News Updates August 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:05 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 28, 2021 05:05 AM IST

    PM Modi to virtually unveil renovated Jallianwala Bagh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar on Saturday evening.

india news

Breaking news updates August 28, 2021

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 05:05 AM IST
  Breaking News Updates August 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
india news

2024 LS polls: Oppn grouping faces internal challenges

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 04:26 AM IST
  • To start with, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s demand to set up a core committee, a smaller panel of Opposition leaders, has not found support from all quarters.
Assam police and forest officials returning from Khulicherra area so that tension at the state’s border with Mizoram does not escalate
Assam police and forest officials returning from Khulicherra area so that tension at the state’s border with Mizoram does not escalate
india news

Over 1,000 hectare of our land encroached by Mizos, claims Assam forest officer

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Forest officer Tejas Mariswamy was among those who rushed to the Assam-Mizoram border after a group of Mizo civilians allegedly forced road construction workers.
Health workers leave in an ambulance after a Covid-19 vaccination drive at a shopping mall in Kochi, Kerala on Friday. (AP PHOTO.)
Health workers leave in an ambulance after a Covid-19 vaccination drive at a shopping mall in Kochi, Kerala on Friday. (AP PHOTO.)
india news

Kerala reports another surge with 32,801 fresh Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:43 AM IST
In the wake of the high caseload, opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have criticised the state’s virus containment strategy and held the CM responsible for the health crisis worsening in the state.
The bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah earlier directed the Centre to come out with a mechanism to reduce delays (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah earlier directed the Centre to come out with a mechanism to reduce delays (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
india news

Centre forms committee to streamline revenue litigation in Supreme Court

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:31 AM IST
The committee comprising representatives of the National Informatics Centre, law ministry, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIT, and the department of revenue will work on an electronic case management system to monitor litigation from tribunals and high courts.
Fire breaks out in Patel Welfare Covid Hospital at midnight and paramedics rescue Covid patients, on May 1, 2021. (PTI)
Fire breaks out in Patel Welfare Covid Hospital at midnight and paramedics rescue Covid patients, on May 1, 2021. (PTI)
india news

SC stays Gujarat order allowing private hospitals to run without clearance

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:00 AM IST
On July 8, the Gujarat government ordered that no action would be initiated against private hospitals and nursing homes without ‘building use certificate’ till next year
Thiruvananthapuram: A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Kerala Minister for Health Veena George, during State's first drive-through vaccination, at Government Womens college in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, August 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_19_2021_000048B) (PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Kerala Minister for Health Veena George, during State's first drive-through vaccination, at Government Womens college in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, August 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_19_2021_000048B) (PTI)
india news

Health secretary writes to Kerala govt over Covid surge

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 02:01 AM IST
Kerala, for the third consecutive day, reported more than 30,000 cases, about 65% of total cases reported in the country. On Friday, the state reported 32,801 cases with a high test positivity rate (TPR) of 19.22% after 170,703 samples were tested
File photo of Additional Judge Uttam Anand who died after being hit by a three-wheeler, in Dhanbad. (ANI)
File photo of Additional Judge Uttam Anand who died after being hit by a three-wheeler, in Dhanbad. (ANI)
india news

Yet to establish if J’khand judge’s death due to conspiracy: CBI to HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The central agency on Friday submitted its weekly report before the Jharkhand high court’s division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan Prasad
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Saradha chit fund scam, accusing TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh and journalist Suman Chattopadhyay of money laundering. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Saradha chit fund scam, accusing TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh and journalist Suman Chattopadhyay of money laundering. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

ED accuses TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, senior scribe of money laundering

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:50 AM IST
For the first time, sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were added in the supplementary chargesheet the ED filed before a special court in Kolkata on Friday.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (ANI)
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (ANI)
india news

Expedite matters related to aviation infrastructure: Scindia to five CMs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi/mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:57 AM IST
The aviation minister has already written to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh in this regard.
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a government hospital in Nadia on Friday. (PTI)
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a government hospital in Nadia on Friday. (PTI)
india news

India administers record 10 million vaccine doses in a day

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:56 AM IST
According to the Union health ministry’s Co-WIN dashboard, a total of 10,064,376 doses had been administered on Friday, bettering the previous high of 8.82 million doses set on August 16
Additional district judge Uttam Anand was brought dead to the hospital, about an hour after he was hit by a vehicle near Randhir Verma Square in Dhanbad. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Additional district judge Uttam Anand was brought dead to the hospital, about an hour after he was hit by a vehicle near Randhir Verma Square in Dhanbad. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Dhanbad judge death: CBI yet to zero in on reason behind accident

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Both the Supreme Court and the Jharkhand High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident that occurred on July 28, with CCTV camera footage showing a vehicle seemingly swerving deliberately to hit the judge, who was out on his morning walk, and speeding away.
A worker filling oxygen cylinders to provide hospitals for medical use in the Modern Gas Company plant at Ambernath near Mumbai on May 9, 2021. (HT PHOTO)
A worker filling oxygen cylinders to provide hospitals for medical use in the Modern Gas Company plant at Ambernath near Mumbai on May 9, 2021. (HT PHOTO)
india news

In 11 states, less than 25% of oxygen plants operational: Govt

By Chetan Chauhan and Hitender Rao, New Delhi, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 04:28 AM IST
The ministry also said that 35%, or 425, of the total 1,222 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants sanctioned by the Centre since October 2020 have become operational so far.
For the third consecutive day, Kerala reported over 30,000 cases which is about 65 per cent of the total cases in the country. (ANI PHOTO.)
For the third consecutive day, Kerala reported over 30,000 cases which is about 65 per cent of the total cases in the country. (ANI PHOTO.)
india news

Health secretary writes to Kerala govt, asks it to ramp up Covid-19 containment

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The Union health secretary asked the state to strictly follow the norms of the Union government on high transmission clusters and strengthen contact tracing measures. All district administrations will have to comply with the accepted norms of home quarantine and there should be an intensive follow up on such cases.
According to the government, so far 3.95 crore people have been vaccinated in the state so far. Out of this, around 3 crore people have received the first dose, while 95 lakh people received the second dose of the vaccination. (PTI)
According to the government, so far 3.95 crore people have been vaccinated in the state so far. Out of this, around 3 crore people have received the first dose, while 95 lakh people received the second dose of the vaccination. (PTI)
india news

Disparity in vaccine coverage in Karnataka worries experts

By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The expert added that the districts with the lowest vaccination coverage are in the underdeveloped northern part of the state.
