Breaking news: PM Modi to virtually unveil renovated Jallianwala Bagh
- Breaking News Updates August 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 28, 2021 05:05 AM IST
PM Modi to virtually unveil renovated Jallianwala Bagh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the renovated Jallianwala Bagh complex in Amritsar on Saturday evening.
Get our daily newsletter
Breaking news updates August 28, 2021
- Breaking News Updates August 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
2024 LS polls: Oppn grouping faces internal challenges
- To start with, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s demand to set up a core committee, a smaller panel of Opposition leaders, has not found support from all quarters.