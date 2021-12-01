Home / India News / Breaking News: Encounter breaks out betweem police, militants in Pulwama
Breaking News: Encounter breaks out betweem police, militants in Pulwama

  Breaking News Updates December 1, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Updated on Dec 01, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2021 06:48 AM IST

    70-year-old priest killed by suspected thieves in Jalore, Rajasthan

    In Jalore, Rajasthan, a 70-year-old priest was beaten to death inside his hut near a temple by suspected thieves on Monday night, reports ANI citing the police.

    "Postmortem was conducted and the body handed over to his family. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused," DSP (Bhinmal) Shankar Lal said.

  • Dec 01, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    Encounter breaks out between police, militants in Pulwama, Kashmir

    An encounter broke out between the police, security forces and militants in Qasbayar area of Pulwama, Kashmir, during the early hours today, the police said. 

india news

Parts of Mumbai, Thane may see heavy rain today, cyclone alert for Odisha

According to the IMD, parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, are very likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning/gusty winds and heavy rain at isolated places.
Representational image.

Published on Dec 01, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news



  


Updated on Dec 01, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Rahul Gandhi’s group photo signals a new Goa alliance. It also hurts the TMC

Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward party and Goa’s independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar were seen prepping to ally with Trinamool Congress during West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Goa visit in October.
Goa Forward MLA Vinod Palyekar (Left to Right), Goa Forward chief Vijay Sardesai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Goa independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar, Congress's Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader of opposition in Goa assembly Digambar Kamat after their meeting in Delhi

Published on Dec 01, 2021 02:07 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

Orissa HC appoints retired judge to oversee probe into school teacher’s murder

The Orissa high court asked for a status report from the Odisha government on the police investigation so far into the school teacher Mamita Meher’s murder, and fixed December 3 as the next date of hearing of her father’s petition.
The Orissa high court assigned retired district judge ABS Naidu to supervise the Odisha Police probe into school teacher Mamita Meher's murder, allegedly by her employer

Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:32 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

After BJP’s spectacular win in Tripura civic polls, CPM’s Manik Sarkar hits back

The ruling BJP got a whopping 59.01% votes in the elections held on November 25, leaving the CPM and Trinamool Congress squabbling about the second slot. Manik Sarkar said his party didn’t accept the election results
CPIM Politbureau member Manik Sarkar said it would have been difficult to walk on the streets in Tripura if 81.5% of the people had voted in the civic body elections as claimed by the State Election Commission.

Updated on Dec 01, 2021 05:37 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman
india news

Chase by drug peddler caused crash that killed former Miss Kerala: Kochi top cop

The special investigation team on Tuesday submitted a report in the court, saying if there were no chase, all three would have been alive
Ansi Kabeer, a resident of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, was crowned Miss Kerala in 2019. She and her friend and runner up in Miss Kerala 2019 Anjana Shajan died in a road accident on November 1.

Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:10 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu
india news

BJP forms 13-member body to strengthen base in Andhra

The committee comprises BJP state party president Somu Veerraju, former president Kanna Laxminarayana, party national general secretary Daggubati Purandeshwari, Rajya Sabha members T G Venkatesh, C M Ramesh, Y S Chowdary and GVL Narasimha Rao, party secretary Satya Kumar, former MLC P V N Madhav and senior leaders Madhukar, Nimmaka Jayaraj, Relangai Sridevi and Chandra Mouli.
Sunil Deodhar is a special invitee, along with BJP in-charge of Andhra affairs Muralidharan and Shiva Prakash, in the core committee of BJP in Andhra Pradesh

Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hyderabad
india news

Heavy rainfall continues in Chennai, over 20k in relief camps

Thoothukudi district administration issued a flood warning on Tuesday to people living along the banks of the Thamirabarani river due to sudden inflow of water from other dams of nearly 40,000-50,000 cusecs
Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) team evacuates a family from a flood-affected area following heavy rains at Periyar Nagar near Chennai, Monday.

Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Centre forms panel to revisit 8 lakh income limit for EWS quota

On Thursday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it had taken a “considered decision” to revisit the “criteria” for determining EWS to provide them reservation.
The 10% EWS quota was introduced under the 103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019 which is under challenge before a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Kerala govt protests RBI’s directives on co-operatives

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who sat on a dharna outside the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, said, “The RBI’s latest move is aimed at crippling the co-operative sector. Since co-operative sector is a state subject it is another attack on federal structure of the country. We will not allow this to happen.”
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses a protest meet, organised by Left Democratic Front, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:02 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu
india news

Maoist party expels former central committee member

A book written by 70-year-old Ghandy – Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir — after his release from jail in 2019 clearly revealed that the Maoist ideologue had completely “given up his ideology and chosen an idealistic path”, Abhay, spokesperson of the banned outfit’s central committee, said in a statement.
Kobad Ghandy was looking after the international affairs of the Maoist outfit and held meetings with Nepalese Maoist leader Prachanda and others.

Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:02 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Karnataka: 13 students of govt hostel, 7 of medical college test Covid +ve

After the detection of positive cases, the Morarji Desai hostel of Guramaranahalli village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan and Chamarajanagar Medical Sciences Institute have been sealed off by the authorities
Following detection of Covid cases on campuses, Karnataka has stepped up screening along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu borders.

Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka government mandates RT-PCR test and quarantine for int’l passengers

Covid’s new variant, the Omicron virus, has been found in 12 countries across the world and to prevent this variant, all necessary precautionary measures are being taken in the state, Karnataka health minister KS Sudhakar said, answering a specific questions on the variant.
Even those international passengers who test negative will have to undergo home quarantine.

Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Contacts of two South African nationals test -ve for Covid: Karnataka minister

Two travellers from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to determine the variant. Officials said they tested positive for Covid during the RT-PCR tests conducted at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Monday had said the sample of one of the South African nationals, who tested positive for Covid-19, is 'different from the Delta variant.

Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:59 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Approached by Centre to join panel proposed by PM Modi: SKM

Farm unions may decide to participate in the committee if it is a “concrete” step towards guaranteeing prices of agricultural produce, farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said on Tuesday.
Protesting farmers raise their hands and shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi on November 29.

Updated on Dec 01, 2021 06:23 AM IST
ByZia Haq
