Breaking News: Encounter breaks out betweem police, militants in Pulwama

The Orissa high court asked for a status report from the Odisha government on the police investigation so far into the school teacher Mamita Meher’s murder, and fixed December 3 as the next date of hearing of her father’s petition.
The ruling BJP got a whopping 59.01% votes in the elections held on November 25, leaving the CPM and Trinamool Congress squabbling about the second slot. Manik Sarkar said his party didn’t accept the election results
The committee comprises BJP state party president Somu Veerraju, former president Kanna Laxminarayana, party national general secretary Daggubati Purandeshwari, Rajya Sabha members T G Venkatesh, C M Ramesh, Y S Chowdary and GVL Narasimha Rao, party secretary Satya Kumar, former MLC P V N Madhav and senior leaders Madhukar, Nimmaka Jayaraj, Relangai Sridevi and Chandra Mouli.
Thoothukudi district administration issued a flood warning on Tuesday to people living along the banks of the Thamirabarani river due to sudden inflow of water from other dams of nearly 40,000-50,000 cusecs
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who sat on a dharna outside the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, said, “The RBI’s latest move is aimed at crippling the co-operative sector. Since co-operative sector is a state subject it is another attack on federal structure of the country. We will not allow this to happen.”
A book written by 70-year-old Ghandy – Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir — after his release from jail in 2019 clearly revealed that the Maoist ideologue had completely “given up his ideology and chosen an idealistic path”, Abhay, spokesperson of the banned outfit’s central committee, said in a statement.
After the detection of positive cases, the Morarji Desai hostel of Guramaranahalli village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan and Chamarajanagar Medical Sciences Institute have been sealed off by the authorities
Covid’s new variant, the Omicron virus, has been found in 12 countries across the world and to prevent this variant, all necessary precautionary measures are being taken in the state, Karnataka health minister KS Sudhakar said, answering a specific questions on the variant.
Two travellers from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to determine the variant. Officials said they tested positive for Covid during the RT-PCR tests conducted at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).