Breaking news: K'taka to issue separate guidelines for hostels, Covid clusters

Updated on Dec 10, 2021 06:02 AM IST
  • Fri, 10 Dec 2021 05:59 AM

    Karnataka to issue separate guidelines for for hostels, Covid-19 clusters: CM Bommai

    The Karnataka government will issue separate guidelines for student hostels and Covid-19 clusters as a part of the pandemic management in the state, chief minister Bommai said on Thursday. 

    "Separate Guidelines would be issued for hostels which would include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel and setting up isolation rooms. Special standard operating procedures would also be released for managing Covid clusters in Bengaluru and other places," Bommai told reporters, according to news agency PTI. 

  • Fri, 10 Dec 2021 05:24 AM

    Mexico: 49 migrants dead, dozens injured in truck crash

    A cargo truck carrying Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing 49 people and injuring dozens more, news agency AP reported citing authorities. 

