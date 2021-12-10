Thinking of quitting my jobs: Elon Musk posts on Twitter, gets a coaching offer

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he is planning to quit his “jobs” and become a full-time influencer, sending his followers on Twitter into a frenzy.

"Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt (what do you think),” Musk, who is the owner of multiple brands including Tesla and SpaceX, said in a one-line post on Twitter.

The number of likes, retweets and quote tweets is surging with every passing minute.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

The tweet comes just a day after news came out that he sold nearly $12 billion worth of shares over the past month.

American YouTuber Mr Beast was among the responders on Elon Musk's tweet on Friday and said he would tutor the Tesla CEO on how to get views on YouTube- which is one of the most common online platforms for influencers.

“I’ll coach u on how to get YouTube views!” Mr Beast tweeted and Musk replied to the YouTuber with a joined hands emoji.

It is not yet clear whether Musk was actually serious about quitting his roles as he had said during a conference call in January this year he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for “several years”.

🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense," Musk said during the call, according to news agency Reuters.

Regarded as one of the most prominent and inspiring entrepreneurs and business personalities in the world at present, Musk has often divulged that his rise to fame and glory has been an insane work ethic.

From sleeping in his factories for days to asking his employees to call him at 3am on a Sunday morning, the Tesla CEO takes hard work and sacrifice in its literal sense.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON