Night curfew in 8 cities of Gujarat over Covid-19 may end today

Authorities in Gujarat will on Friday take a call on the night curfew, put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, set to end in eight cities of the state. The curfew was imposed in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh cities on November 30 amid the ongoing threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The night curfew was already been in place since November 1 from 1am to 5am. Curfew timings were reduced by two hours in November for Diwali and Chhath Puja and due to a drop in daily cases of the coronavirus disease.

According to the state government order on November 30, commercial establishments including shops and beauty salons in the aforementioned eight cities had been allowed to operate till midnight. Restaurants could remain open till midnight with 75 per cent occupancy and home delivery and take-away services were also permitted till midnight, the order said.

The order also said cinema halls across Gujarat could function with full capacity. People were requested to follow all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while inside the theatre.

The order also stated that in the first 10 days of December, not more than 400 people were allowed to attend marriages, religious or political functions. While 100 people could take part in funeral processions.

The Gujarat government earlier announced that people should have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to work in offices or business establishments, adding those eligible for the second dose should take it.

Gujarat has so far recorded nearly 828,000 Covid-19 cases, 817,389 recoveries, 459 active cases and 10,095 deaths due to Covid-19. On Thursday, the state recorded 70 new cases and 28 more recoveries. No patients succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

As many as 84.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far of which 375,000 doses were administered on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

